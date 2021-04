Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 02:37 Hits: 3

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joe Biden spoke by phone, discussing the security situation in Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as the COVID pandemic.

