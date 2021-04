Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 03:56 Hits: 3

The Yemeni civil war has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. The Houthi-backed foreign minister Hisham Sharaf tells DW his "government" will not stop fighting until the Saudi-led coalition withdraws.

