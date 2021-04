Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 07:11 Hits: 4

Talks to save the Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna Thursday amid new tensions, with Tehran preparing to ramp up uranium enrichment in response to an attack on a facility it blamed on arch-foe Israel.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210415-iran-nuclear-talks-resume-under-shadow-of-natanz-attack