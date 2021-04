Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 01:57 Hits: 4

France's president promised free psychological counseling on Wednesday (Apr 15) for children and teenagers struck by a wave of mental health difficulties that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic.

