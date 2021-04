Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 02:12 Hits: 3

The United States has cancelled this week's planned deployment of two warships to the Black Sea, Turkish officials and media said Wednesday, amid high tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-cancels-black-sea-deployment-of-two-warships--turkey-14624570