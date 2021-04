Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 06:12 Hits: 7

The world's richest industrialized countries spent record amounts on development aid in 2020, with a lot going to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. But 2021 and beyond could see significant cuts to that funding.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oecd-development-aid-could-sink-dramatically/a-57207026?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf