Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 06:06 Hits: 6

A Turkish court on Wednesday released journalist and novelist Ahmet Altan after more than four years in prison on charges of involvement in a failed 2016 coup attempt that he had always denied.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210415-turkey-frees-journalist-altan-after-european-rights-court-ruling