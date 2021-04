Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 06:58 Hits: 14

PETALING JAYA: The government has no intention of imposing another nationwide movement control order, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/15/govt-has-no-intention-of-imposing-another-nationwide-mco-says-muhyiddin