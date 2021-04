Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 20:37 Hits: 4

As Georgia voting bill shows, corporations from Coca-Cola to Ford are increasingly going against GOP leadership over questions of rights and justice.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0414/How-voting-bills-put-GOP-and-corporations-on-opposing-sides?icid=rss