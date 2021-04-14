Cuban FM Denounces US and NATO Moves on Russian Borders

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 21:27 Hits: 5

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced today the recent movements of troops by the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the direction of the Russian Federation's borders.

These maneuvers constitute a severe threat to international peace and security, the top Cuban diplomat said in a message published on his official Twitter account.

According to press reports, Russian diplomatic sources denounced that NATO and the United States are turning Ukraine into a 'powder keg.' 'The volume of (military) aid is increasing. The United States and other NATO countries consciously transform Ukraine into a powder keg,' accused Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov in response to Washington's statements.

The presidents of Russia, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden from the United States, talked the day before by telephone about the conflict with Kyiv, the Kremlin press service reported. On Tuesday, a Kremlin statement said that the two leaders discussed Ukraine as well as the Iranian nuclear program, Afghanistan peace talks, and climate change.

'When exchanging views on the internal crisis in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin outlined approaches to a political settlement based on the Minsk Accords package,' the text states.

Both leaders discussed in detail the situation of bilateral relations and other issues on the international agenda.

Biden proposed that the two leaders hold a summit “in the near future” that would come at a time of heightened tensions between the former Cold War rivals.

