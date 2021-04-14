Former French PM Edouard Balladur: 'France need not apologise for Rwanda genocide'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:28 Hits: 4

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, former French prime minister Edouard Balladur strongly rejected the recent findings of a historical commission investigating France's role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, according to which Paris bears “heavy and overwhelming responsibilities” in the chain of events that led to the slaughter of ethnic Tutsis.

