The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Former French PM Edouard Balladur: 'France need not apologise for Rwanda genocide'

Category: World Hits: 4

Former French PM Edouard Balladur: 'France need not apologise for Rwanda genocide' In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, former French prime minister Edouard Balladur strongly rejected the recent findings of a historical commission investigating France's role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, according to which Paris bears “heavy and overwhelming responsibilities” in the chain of events that led to the slaughter of ethnic Tutsis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20210414-former-french-pm-edouard-balladur-france-need-not-apologise-for-rwanda-genocide

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version