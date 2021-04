Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 20:24 Hits: 4

Mexico's government reported 5,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 518 more fatalities, according to data from the health ministry on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 2,291,246 infections and 210,812 deaths.

