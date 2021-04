Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:59 Hits: 2

Kazakh activist Erbol Eskhozhin has gone on trial over his alleged links with the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement as authorities continue to roundup supporters of the group that is led from abroad by former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov.

