Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright will be charged with manslaughter

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:39 Hits: 2

Kim Potter, the 26-year veteran police officer who allegedly thought she was holding a taser instead of a handgun will be charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year old Daunte Wright.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced the charge Wednesday.

Potter reportedly was training other officers when Wright was pulled over, allegedly due to expired plates. She resigned on Tuesday, as did the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police chief.

The Daily Beast notes that after police ran Daunte Wright's name they found he "had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant and tried to take him into custody. Body-cam footage of the arrest shows one officer yanking Wright from his car to handcuff him—but he then tries to go back inside."



During a chaotic struggle, Potter is seen pulling out a gun and firing a single shot while yelling, "Taser Taser!" Realizing she in fact used her firearm, the cop can be heard saying: "Holy shit, I shot him."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/04/daunte-wright-2652573119/