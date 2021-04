Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:32 Hits: 2

France's highest court on Wednesday ruled that the suspected murderer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and could not go on trial, provoking anger from anti-racism groups who say the verdict puts Jews at risk.

