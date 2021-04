Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:20 Hits: 3

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine held simultaneous military drills on Wednesday as NATO foreign and defence ministers began emergency discussions on a massing of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/15/russia-ukraine-hold-military-drills-nato-criticises-russian-troop-build-up