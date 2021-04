Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 16:14 Hits: 3

Canada's health ministry said on Wednesday it would not restrict use of AstraZeneca PLC's COVID-19 vaccine at this time after a review showed the benefits outweighed the very rare risk of blood clots.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-says-it-won-t-restrict-use-of-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-at-this-time-14621836