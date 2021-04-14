Daily Kos/Civiqs poll: Majority support raising corp tax rate to help fund Biden infrastructure plan

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 12:12 Hits: 8

The best antidote to hot takes is hard data, and the latest Daily Kos/Civiqs poll is here with your cure. This survey of 1,541 registered voters was conducted online from Apr. 9-12 and reveals that 54% of Americans support raising the corporate tax rate and eliminating certain industries’ tax breaks to help fund a $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs bill.

Other noteworthy findings in this month’s poll include:

62% of Americans are satisfied with their state and local government’s vaccine rollout (21% completely satisfied, 41% mostly satisfied).

Satisfaction with the vaccine rollout includes a majority of all parties: 51% of Republicans, 59% of Independents, and 74% of Democrats.

Almost one-quarter (24%) of Americans know someone who has died from COVID-19. This includes 38% of Black Americans and 35% of Latino Americans.

Over one-quarter (27%) of Americans believe that things will never get back to normal post-coronavirus.

Additional issues surveyed include views on student loan debt relief, stimulus payments, reforming or eliminating the filibuster, and viewership of Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network, and MSNBC.

This poll’s numbers reveal that not only do Americans support the Biden administration’s plan to fund a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, but also that Americans are generally satisfied with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as we work to end the pandemic.

