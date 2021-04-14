Daily Kos/Civiqs poll: Majority support raising corp tax rate to help fund Biden infrastructure plan

Category: World Hits: 8
The best antidote to hot takes is hard data, and the latest Daily Kos/Civiqs poll is here with your cure. This survey of 1,541 registered voters was conducted online from Apr. 9-12 and reveals that 54% of Americans support raising the corporate tax rate and eliminating certain industries’ tax breaks to help fund a $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs bill.
Other noteworthy findings in this month’s poll include:
Additional issues surveyed include views on student loan debt relief, stimulus payments, reforming or eliminating the filibuster, and viewership of Fox News, Newsmax, One America News Network, and MSNBC.
This poll’s numbers reveal that not only do Americans support the Biden administration’s plan to fund a $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, but also that Americans are generally satisfied with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as we work to end the pandemic.
Civiqs is an award-winning survey research firm that conducts scientific public opinion polls on the Internet through its nationally representative online survey panel. Founded in 2013, Civiqs specializes in political and public policy polling. Results from Civiqs’ daily tracking polls can be found online at civiqs.com.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025777