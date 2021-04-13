Christian author renounces his faith in emotional video: 'I love myself for the first time'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 21:57 Hits: 1

A prominent Christian blogger has renounced his faith -- and says he's never felt happier.

Desiring God contributor Paul Maxwell, an author and former philosophy professor at Moody Bible Institute, tearfully told his Instagram followers that he's "not a Christian anymore" and looking forward to reconnecting with the people around him, reported FaithIt.

"I love you guys, and I love all the support and friendships I've built here [Instagram]," Maxwell said. "I think it's important to say that I'm just not a Christian anymore, and it feels really good. I'm really happy…I'm really happy."

Maxwell, author of The Trauma of Doctrine: New Calvinism, Religious Abuse, and the Experience of God, joins a number of other Christian influencers in renouncing or walking away from their faith, including musicians Jon Steingard and John Cooper and author Joshua Harris.

"I can't wait to discover what kind of connection I can have with all of you beautiful people as I try to figure out what's next," Maxwell told his audience. "I love you guys. I'm in a really good spot. Probably the best spot of my life. I'm so full of joy for the first time. I love my life for the first time…and I love myself for the first time."

