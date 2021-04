Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 06:00 Hits: 3

The former secretary of state will travel to China for climate talks as world powers look for ways to follow their pledges under the 2015 Paris accord. A UN summit takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, later this year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-climate-envoy-john-kerry-travels-to-china/a-57191740?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf