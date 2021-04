Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 08:50 Hits: 3

The biggest US virtual currency exchange will be listed, following record Bitcoin highs. The listing marks a turning point for cryptocurrency, once considered an obscure investment prospect.

