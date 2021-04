Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 03:21 Hits: 3

Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Biden's request, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the president's commitment to the Chinese-claimed island and its democracy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210414-biden-sends-unofficial-us-delegation-to-taiwan-in-signal-of-support