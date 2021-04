Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 09:23 Hits: 4

A western Japanese city cancelled the Tokyo Olympics torch relay over spiking coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the second area to scrap the event as the clock ticks down to the postponed Games.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210414-japanese-city-cancels-olympic-torch-relay-amid-covid-19-surge