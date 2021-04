Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 09:48 Hits: 4

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that it was time for NATO allies to withdraw from Afghanistan and that the alliance would work on an adaptation phase, after Washington announced plans to end America's longest war after two decades. Read full story

