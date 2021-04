Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 09:16 Hits: 4

Economists are rushing to embrace the use of big data in their research, while many policymakers think artificial intelligence offers scope for greater cost-effectiveness and better policy outcomes. But before we entrust more decisions to data-based machine-learning and AI systems, we must be clear about the limitations of the data.

