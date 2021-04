Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 08:17 Hits: 3

Far-left labor unionist Pedro Castillo and rightwing populist Keiko Fujimori will square off in a second round of presidential elections that analysts say threatens to further polarize crisis-weary Peru.

