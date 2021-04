Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 21:06 Hits: 2

Is violence something that can be cured? A new Minneapolis program sends out unarmed residents, rather than police, to de-escalate situations.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0413/No-badges.-No-guns.-Can-violence-interrupters-help-Minneapolis?icid=rss