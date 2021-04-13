The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Derek Chauvin Trial Breaks Down Blue Wall of Silence as Police Officials Testify Against Ex-Cop

Category: World Hits: 6

Seg2 chauvintrial chieftestimony 1

We get the latest on the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, with Minneapolis-based civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong. She says prosecutors in the case have successfully chipped away at the “blue wall of silence” by getting current police officials to testify against Chauvin. However, she says it’s likely that “the only reason that these officers have testified is because the world is watching.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/4/13/derek_chauvin_trial_week_3

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version