Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 02:01 Hits: 1

Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210413-japan-to-release-contaminated-water-from-fukushima-nuclear-station-into-sea