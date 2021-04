Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 00:51 Hits: 2

The police officer who fatally shot a black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb apparently intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, as the man struggled with police, the city’s police chief said on Monday (Apr 12).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/minnesota-officer-mistook-handgun-for-taser-daunte-wright-14609446