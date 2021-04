Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 03:11 Hits: 3

Fresh protests broke out Tuesday night in Minneapolis despite a curfew implemented after a police officer fatally shot a young Black man when she confused her handgun with her taser, fueling tensions in a US city already on edge because of the George Floyd murder trial.

