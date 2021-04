Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 07:29 Hits: 4

Britain has offered all over-50s a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the rollout of Moderna's shot in England began on Tuesday, the government said, adding it was on track to give a shot to all adults by the end of July.

