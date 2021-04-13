News Roundup: Another police shooting; Biden border priorities; Mitch vs. corporations

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

In today's news: More police violence. The Biden administration's budget reverses the Trump course at the southern border. And it doesn't look like corporations intend to heed Sen. Mitch McConnell's warning to leave the cash on the desk and keep their opinions out of it.

• Minnesota police shoot and kill Daunte Wright, 20, after traffic stop involving air fresheners

• Horrifying video shows police officer who killed Daunte Wright thought she was using her Taser

• Biden budget seeks aid for unaccompanied kids, backlog of asylum applications, no new cash for wall

• McConnell's 'stay out of politics' warning to corporations doesn't seem to be working

• With a difficult midterm looming, Democrats have a short window to ban gerrymandering

From the community:

• Ash from St. Vincent's La Soufrière volcano spreads, as aid efforts intensify

• Funny How Racists Who Break The Law Never Seem To Realize The Power of Cellphones.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025600