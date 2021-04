Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

A mixed-bag of vaccine strategies that determine who gets which vaccine has emerged across the EU and the UK following revelations of possible links between AstraZeneca and rare blood clots, prompting calls for a “coherent” policy amid fears of growing confusion and lagging public confidence over vaccination rollouts.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210412-calls-for-coherent-eu-policy-on-astrazeneca-as-confusion-and-public-trust-falters