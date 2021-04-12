Videos of Russian military exercises near Ukraine border spark panic on social media

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 16:34 Hits: 2

A large number of Russian military convoys on the move have been spotted in Crimea and Russian regions bordering Ukraine since late March. The Ukrainian president denounced what he called "provocations" and the Russian ministry of defence finally confirmed that military exercises were ongoing. Videos of these troop movements have caused panic on social media, with some fearing an imminent military offensive.

