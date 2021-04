Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 15:35 Hits: 2

Hybrid cars, a popular choice for the climate conscious driver, may not be as green as they seem. Amid research into their CO2 emissions, new and tougher European regulations could see the cars phased out faster than previously envisioned.

