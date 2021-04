Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 14:55 Hits: 2

By not rushing to call his counterparts in Poland and Ukraine, US President Joe Biden is signaling to democratic forces in both countries that they must first stand on their own two feet. The strategy already seems to be working in Ukraine, and it may eventually bear fruit in populist-ruled Poland, too.

