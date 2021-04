Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 15:45 Hits: 2

The role of social capital became obvious during the pandemic, which has fallen hardest on those countries and communities with the least amount of mutual trust and solidarity. With many of the crisis-era changes in working arrangements likely to persist, social connections will hold the key to future growth.

