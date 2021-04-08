On the Picket Line With Striking Miners - Union organizer Jacob Morrison and musician Lee Baines III offer their solidarity to members of the United Mine Workers of America.

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 23:32 Hits: 1

Last Thursday, around 1,100 coal miners at Warrior Met Coal in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, went on strike. According to the union, the United Mine Workers of America, a tentative bargaining agreement has now been reached with the company, but workers must still vote on whether or not to ratify it.

In order to cover this important strike and spread these workers' stories, we've teamed up with our brothers-in-arms Jacob Morrison, a union organizer and cohost of the outstanding Valley Labor Report, Alabama's only weekly labor radio talk show, and the incredible musician Lee Bains III of The Glory Fires. Jacob and Lee went down to the Warrior Met Coal picket line this weekend to talk with striking miners, play some music, and show solidarity. In this special episode, we've compiled clips from Lee's live performance as well as Jacob's interviews on the picket line and at the local UMWA union hall.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/striking-miners-tuscaloosa-county-alabama