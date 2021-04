Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 08:44 Hits: 2

Yaohnanen village, Tanna, Vanuatu, April 12,2021 (AFP) - The chiefs of remote Pacific villages that worship Prince Philip offered a message of comfort to Queen Elizabeth II Monday, saying his soul would live on. Read full story

