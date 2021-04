Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 08:36 Hits: 2

PARIS: French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday (Apr 12) it would invest €400 million (S$637 million) over five years in a new vaccine production site in Singapore. The new site would provide Sanofi with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a massive scale for Asia and respond to future ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/sanofi-invest-637-million-singapore-vaccine-production-covid-19-14606522