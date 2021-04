Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 08:49 Hits: 2

The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU voiced confidence ahead of a key meeting Monday that the party's top brass will back him as their chancellor candidate despite a challenge from his Bavarian counterpart.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/merkel-party-chief-confident-as-leadership-contest-heats-up-14607010