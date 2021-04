Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 22:19 Hits: 2

Iran on Sunday described a blackout at its underground Natanz atomic facility an act of “nuclear terrorism.” Suspicion fell immediately on Israel.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0411/Iran-says-Natanz-nuclear-facility-was-sabotaged.-Was-it-Israel?icid=rss