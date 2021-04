Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 02:10 Hits: 2

A Chechen refugee deported from France to Russia now faces potential torture or even death after being handed over to Chechnya’s security services, Amnesty International said on April 11.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/chechnya-france-russia-magomed-gadaev/31198739.html