Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 08:06 Hits: 2

Tehran has described a power outage that crippled an important uranium enrichment facility as an act of "nuclear terrorism" and has vowed "revenge."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-blames-israel-for-sabotage-at-natanz-nuclear-site/a-57164470?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf