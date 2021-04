Category: World Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 08:00 Hits: 2

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decrees for Muslims in the country to seek the blessings of Ramadan to further strengthen their takwa (faith), as well as increase their religious activities and good deeds. Read full story

