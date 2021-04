Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 17:11 Hits: 4

Rachael Blackmore broke down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports by becoming the first female jockey to win the grueling Grand National horse race.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210410-blackmore-makes-history-as-the-first-female-jockey-to-win-the-grand-national