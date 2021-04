Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 04:50 Hits: 4

Prince Charles says the royal family was 'deeply grateful' for world's support as they prepare for Prince Philip’s royal ceremonial funeral which will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle.

Read more https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/prince-harry-meghan-markle-prince-philip-funeral-14597698