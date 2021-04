Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 00:56 Hits: 4

The police chief of the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, has been dismissed and dozens of other senior officers punished over the handling of a suspected murder-suicide that has mobilized public anger over the ongoing practice of "bride kidnapping."

