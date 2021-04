Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 05:30 Hits: 4

At least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by Myanmar security forces on pro-democracy protesters, according to reports Saturday from independent local media and an organization that keeps track of casualties since the February coup.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210411-scores-killed-in-one-day-in-myanmar-crackdown-on-protesters-reports-say